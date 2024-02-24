Traders at the Acheamfuor market in Kumasi regret the slow pace of trading activities as tension between families over the piece of land where they conduct their activities intensifies.

The traders say the tension over the true ownership of the land and properties is scaring people from coming to the market to patronize their items.

They lament that since the confusion started, the maintenance of the market has been in jeopardy as all washrooms are locked, and the market battles with filth.

The market houses drivers who transport passengers to various regions across the country, as well as other vendors selling a variety of goods.

Speaking to Citi News, the traders narrate the ordeal and how badly their businesses have been affected.

“If not for the disturbances here, this bus would have been full by now, but because of the disturbances, passengers are even scared to come here and board the bus, so our businesses have been badly affected. We pray that all these will end so that we can go about our activities,” Jacob Bafo, a station master, lamented.

The station chairman, Gyamfi Gideon, also said, “Ever since this tension started, our businesses have been very slow. There has been a reduction in the number of passengers who come here to board our buses. The market is also battling with filth; things are just not moving well since this tension started.”

Stephen Amo Boahen, who is also a driver at the market, corroborated the concerns of his leaders and said, “Our washrooms here are all locked due to the incident, and this is really affecting those of us who operate here. Now, visiting the washroom is a big challenge. We are calling on relevant authorities to intervene.”