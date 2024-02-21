The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has constituted his manifesto committee for the 2024 general elections.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, who stepped down from his position on Wednesday, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee.

The committee shall be responsible for undertaking a holistic review of the party’s 2016 and 2020 manifestos and engaging all relevant stakeholders to come up with a pragmatic 2024 manifesto.

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Director of Communications for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, made this known in a statement signed and issued on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

“The Manifesto Committee is further charged to discharge their mandate efficiently and professionally to produce a comprehensive manifesto document that can stand the test of time to address the legitimate concerns and socio-economic challenges of Ghanaians.”

Below is the full manifesto committee:

1. Manifesto Committee

a. Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Chair

b. Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Vice-Chairman of the Manifesto Committee

c. Evron Hughes, Secretary of the Manifesto Committee

2. Manifesto Committee Coordinators

a. Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu, Coordinator of the Manifesto Committee

b. Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah, Coordinator of the Manifesto Committee

3. Manifesto Sub-committees Chairs

a. Dr. Assibey Yeboah, Economy

b. Tony Oteng Gyasi, Trade and Industry

c. Kwakwo Nsafoah Poku, Energy and Petroleum

d. William Oppong-Bio, Agriculture

e. Dr. Augustine Blay, Communication and Digitalization

f. Dr. Gideon Boako, Lands, Minerals, and Natural Resources

g. Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, Science, Technology, Innovation, and Environment

h. Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, Legal and Governance

i. Justina Marigold, Local Government

j. Ing. Kwabena Agyapong, Housing and Infrastructure

k. Hassan Tampuli, Transport

l. Edward Asomani, Security

m. Michael Ocquaye Jnr, Foreign Affairs

n. Asamoah Gyan, Youth and Sports

o. Juliet Asante, Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts

p. Ama Serwaa, Gender

q. Kofi Dzamesi, Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs, and Civil Society

r. Dr. Ayew Afriyie, Health

s. Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, Education