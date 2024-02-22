The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini, has lauded the former Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, describing him as a meticulous legislator whose impact on parliamentary practice in Ghana will leave a lasting legacy.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu voluntarily stepped down from his position on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, following discussions between leaders of the majority caucus and President Akufo-Addo.

During a media interaction in Parliament on Thursday, Alhassan Suhuyini acknowledged and celebrated Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s invaluable contributions.

He expressed admiration for the former Majority Leader’s attention to detail and significant role in legislative matters, noting that his legacy will be remembered in the history of the Fourth Republic.

“He will go down in history as one of the very thorough MPs that we have ever had in the Fourth Republic. His attention to detail and his contributions to legislation cannot be overemphasized.

“I wish the new leadership the very best of luck. Afenyo-Markin has contributed immensely to growth and the stability of his caucus. Many of the things that they have been able to push through can be attributed to his ability to lead the charge when there seems to be no way.”

