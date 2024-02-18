Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has expressed gratitude to the staff of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), acknowledging their significant achievements during his tenure.

Reflecting on the collaborative journey, Ofori-Atta praised the MoF team for their resilience in weathering storms, overcoming challenges, and contributing to key victories for the Republic.

He highlighted the pivotal role played in the development and implementation of seven Budget Statements that shaped the economic landscape.

The former Finance Minister commended the team’s unwavering commitment and positive energy, especially during times marked by economic turbulence. He emphasized the adherence to principles such as fiscal responsibility, and value-for-money that guided their collective efforts.

Ofori-Atta in a heartfelt letter to the staff reminisced about the transformative impact of the three Budgets before 2020, which laid the groundwork for economic rebound and stability. He noted the subsequent shift in focus, with the four Budgets since March 2020 addressing the challenges posed by the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical upheavals.

As a united Team MOF, Ofori-Atta expressed gratitude for the numerous milestones achieved between January 27, 2017, and February 14, 2024.

Notable accomplishments included introducing stimulus packages, enhancing commitment controls, restructuring the financial sector, and establishing historic partnerships with various organizations.

The former Finance Minister who was removed by President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, February 14, highlighted the almost quadrupling of the economy’s size with an optimistic projection of crossing the GH¢1 trillion mark in the current year.

He also emphasized efforts to reposition the Ministry for the future, citing improvements in office infrastructure, staff accommodation, and employee engagement initiatives.

Ofori-Atta urged the team to face future challenges courageously, grounded in gratitude and guided by faith.

The former Finance Minister expressed confidence in the new leadership under Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam and called for renewed diligence to ensure the successful execution of the IMF-ECF programme for economic growth and transformation.

In conclusion, Ofori-Atta thanked the MoF staff for their tireless service, commitment to excellence, and the privilege of working together. He encouraged them to remain professional, ethical, efficient, and responsive, envisioning a Ghana Beyond Aid.

Click here to read Ofori-Atta’s letter of gratitude to staff of the Ministry of Finance