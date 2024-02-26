Citi FM/Citi TV has signed a partnership agreement with Nissan and Toyota to utilize locally assembled vehicles by the two renowned automobile giants for the 2024 Heritage Caravan, slated from March 3 to March 10, 2024.

As anticipation builds for the Heritage Caravan’s upcoming journey through Ghana’s 14 regions, enthusiasm resonates, particularly among proponents of locally manufactured products.

Commencing from the bustling Greater Accra Region, the eight-day expedition will cover over 3000 kilometers, serving as a splendid platform to exhibit the quality and endurance of locally assembled vehicles.

The spotlight will shine on locally assembled vehicles during this year’s Heritage Caravan.

Kojo Annobil, Head of the Ghana Automotive Development Centre, stressed the importance of demonstrating that Ghanaian-assembled vehicles adhere to international standards.

“We want to join the made-in-Ghana trip and also to showcase vehicles assembled in Ghana and also prove to Ghanaians that it is of high quality and can do the job for the Ghanaian community. We’re using Nissan Navara and Toyota Pick-up for this trip.”

Wasim Deen Ahmed, Sales Manager of Japan Motors, encouraged Ghanaians to endorse locally assembled vehicles, emphasizing their resilience and durability.

“Hearing about the Heritage Caravan and the made-in-Ghana brand, we decided to bring on board Nissan Navara and to be able to trust the brand and to make sure that we diffuse the notion in the market that assembled vehicles are not quality,” he said.

Jerry Andoh Mensah, National Sales and Marketing Manager for Toyota Ghana, affirmed the presence of the locally assembled Toyota Hilux at the Heritage Caravan.

“These vehicles we are bringing on board were all assembled here in Ghana, and they were assembled under the Toyota three quality standard, so we have very reliable vehicles.”

Samuel Atta-Mensah, Managing Director of CITI/FM/TV, provided insights into the significance of the partnership.

“We want to showcase to the whole of Ghana that vehicles assembled in Ghana, whichever brand they may be, are capable of doing this work. We are travelling to 14 out of 16 regions, and we are covering distances in excess of almost 3,000 kilometres in total. It’s for you to see that these vehicles can stand the test of time. There’s no other platform but the Heritage Caravan, and this is the reason we are happy to partner with the assembled in Ghana vehicles–Toyata and Nissan.”

Setting off from the bustling Greater Accra Region, the Heritage Caravan will traverse the picturesque landscapes of Volta, Eastern, Bono, Ahafo, Bono East, Upper East, Northern, Savannah, North East, Ashanti, Western North, Western, and Central Regions before returning to Greater Accra.

The Heritage Caravan promises a distinctive road trip encounter, offering participants an intimate immersion into Ghana’s cultural heritage.

Since its inception in 2016, the Caravan has explored every region, visiting iconic sites such as Mole National Park, the Military Museum, Bonwire Kente Exhibition, the Slave Memorial at Assin Manso, Elmina Castle, Larabanga Mosque, Nzulezu village, and the crocodile pond at Paga, among others.

As a flagship initiative of Citi TV and Citi FM, the Heritage Caravan is held annually in March as part of the Heritage Month celebrations.

The Heritage Caravan 2024 is powered by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM. It’s proudly sponsored by the National Lottery Authority, Goil PLC, and Hollard Insurance.

