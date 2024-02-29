The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, is set to maintain Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the upcoming 2024 Presidential election.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang previously served as the running mate to the NDC Flagbearer during the 2020 election.

While there were speculations about other potential candidates, including Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff to former President Mahama; economist Dr. Nii Moi Thompson; Member of Parliament for Asunafo, Eric Opoku; and retired Police Commissioner, Nathan Kofi Boakye, Mahama is likely to continue with Prof. Opoku-Agyemang.

The NDC leader submitted his nomination for running mate to the party’s Council of Elders on February 27, 2024.

A meeting with the Council of Elders is scheduled for Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 11 am to deliberate on the nomination, followed by a National Executive Committee meeting at 3 pm on the same day for further discussions.

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party’s General Secretary, assured that additional details about the meetings would be communicated promptly.

Expressing confidence in the chosen running mate, Mr Kwetey stated that the running mate will contribute experience, expertise, and dedication to the campaign, aligning with John Mahama’s vision to “Build Ghana We Want together.”

He expressed gratitude to the party’s supporters for their loyalty and commitment, emphasizing the collective journey towards a brighter future for Ghana.