The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has clarified that the majority caucus in Parliament does not have the authority to independently appoint its leaders without the involvement of the political party overseeing the process.

Bagbin made this statement during a parliamentary session on Wednesday, February 21, clarifying the protocol for appointing caucus leaders within Parliament.

He underscored the crucial role of the political party in guiding and influencing the selection of leaders within the majority.

This clarification by the Speaker comes at a time when reports indicate that the ruling party is planning to change the leaders of its majority caucus in Parliament.

“I have heard, listened and I know that the parties are having problems with this new definition of the new leaders, that is only where this confusion is coming from. The old order refers to party or parties, but this new one does not refer to a party but caucuses.

“The old order defines the majority leader to mean a member of parliament designated by the party or parties holding the majority of the seats as their recognized leader in the house. Now this new order says designate means appoints.

“The same standing orders talk about the majority caucus, and it says majority caucus means the members of the party or parties that have the largest number of seats. I don’t see the difference, the caucus is the party wing. That is the wing of the party in parliament.

“You cannot be talking about appointing or designating your leaders without the party leading the process. I don’t understand that, it’s the same definition here.”

The Member of Parliament for Tamale North, Alhassan Suhuyini earlier sought an interpretation from the Speaker of Parliament on the position of the new standing orders of the house on the selection of caucus leaders in the house.

Alhassan Suhiyini in his request to the Speaker revealed that President Akufo-Addo is set to engage the majority caucus tonight to address the crisis.

Pending the engagement, the Tamale North MP demanded the house’s position on such matters.

The Speaker’s remarks are expected to have implications for the ongoing processes and discussions related to leadership appointments within the majority caucus.