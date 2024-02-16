A man whose identity is yet to be established was stabbed to death at dawn on Thursday, February 15, 2024, by suspected armed robbers at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region.

He was found lifeless with stab wounds and blood-soaked clothes.

The incident occurred at about 4:30 am on Thursday near Goodness filling station at Ashaiman Main Trotro Station.

The victim was said to be holding a bag with money and a phone when he was approached by the criminal gangs.

A trader at the Ashaiman Main Trotro Station, Yaw Kwakye, told Graphic Online that he heard some criminal gangs attacked the victim and demanded for the bag and other personal effects, but he resisted. In the ensuing struggle, he (victim) was allegedly stabbed in the stomach.

The death of the man and the resultant rumours that the victim was a military personnel has sent panic waves among a section of residents. The panic is borne out of a similar incident in the Municipality where some soldiers invaded Ashaiman on March 7, 2023, after their colleague, Private Imoro Sherrif, was killed also in Ashaiman Zongo Laka on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

The Police in Ashaiman when contacted declined comments.

——————–

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital