The Minority in Parliament has issued a warning to the Minister for Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, regarding what they perceive as his continuous absence from parliamentary sessions where he is expected to address queries related to his ministry.

According to the Caucus, the Minister has, on three separate occasions since his nomination to lead the Roads and Highways Ministry, failed to attend parliamentary sessions scheduled for him to respond to questions.

Expressing their concerns, Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and Minority Chief Whip Governs Agbodza highlighted the repeated absence of the Minister.

They also raised concerns over the delegation of a Deputy Minister for the sector, Stephen Jalulah, to deal with the questions on the floor of Parliament.

“The former Roads Minister [Kwesi Amoako-Atta] was extremely diligent to this House and appeared religious before this House and answered questions and it is not a good start for him to fail to appear before us for the third time to answer his questions and we will forgive him today.

The Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, however, believes the concern raised by the minority group is unnecessary.

“I think our colleagues should not raise the temperature unnecessarily with the greatest of respect because the Whip has indicated and has communicated duly your concerns but I don’t know if repeating just for emphasis but the fact must be told.

“The early weeks that the member was nominated, he came to this House and answered a number of questions.”

