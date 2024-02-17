In a proactive effort to bolster community involvement in counter-terrorism measures, the Ministry of National Security, through the “see something, say something” campaign, has engaged over thirty-six (36) basic schools across various districts in the Greater Accra Region.

This initiative aims to raise awareness about the “See Something, Say Something (SSSS) campaign among students using the “Catch Them Young ‘approach, emphasizing the crucial role of vigilant community members in thwarting potential terrorist threats.

The initiative spans key districts, including Ayawaso East Municipal, Accra Metropolitan, Tema West Municipality, Ashaiman Municipal, Kpong Katamanso Municipal, and Adenta Municipal District.

By targeting basic schools within these communities, the team aims to instill a sense of responsibility and awareness among young students, empowering them to actively participate in safeguarding their neighbourhoods against terrorist activities.

The “SSSS” campaign underscores the importance of citizens reporting suspicious behaviour or activities to relevant authorities promptly.

Through interactive sessions, workshops, and educational materials tailored for school-aged children, the initiative seeks to equip students with the knowledge and confidence to identify and report potential security threats effectively.

By engaging directly with schools, the team recognizes the pivotal role educational institutions play in shaping community attitudes and behaviours.

By integrating counter-terrorism awareness into the curriculum and extracurricular activities, students are not only educated about the risks of terrorism but are also empowered to become proactive agents of change within their communities.

Moreover, the initiative fosters collaboration between schools, parents, law enforcement agencies, and community leaders, promoting a cohesive approach to combating terrorism.

By fostering a culture of vigilance and cooperation, the campaign aims to create a safer and more resilient society, where every individual is actively involved in safeguarding the collective security of their community.

By empowering the younger generation with the tools and knowledge to recognize and report suspicious activities, the initiative lays a foundation for a more secure and resilient future for all citizens.