The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is set to hold a National Policy Dialogue to deliberate on its policy priorities for the December polls from February 22nd to 23rd.

The party’s Social Democracy Lab, a policy think tank, in a statement issued on Wednesday, said the dialogue would focus on the 24-hour economy and prioritize policy proposals to transform and rebuild Ghana.

“The flagbearer of the NDC, H.E John Dramani Mahama, the NDC leadership and the NDC Social Democracy LAB, an NDC Policy think tank, are organizing a National Policy Dialogue, to deliberate on NDC’s Policy Priorities for the 2024 Presidential and Parliamentary Elections in Ghana.”

“200 experts will participate in the Policy Dialogue. They are drawn from the Party structures, Minority Caucus of Parliament and the Social Democratic LAB thematic groups, comprising Human Development, Finance and Economy, and Governance,” it stated.

It also said the dialogue was in preparation towards the 2024 Manifesto development process and would lay grounds for a strategic, efficient, and lean government come January 2025.

“The Dialogue will be addressed by the Flagbearer H.E John Dramani Mahama on Friday, 23rd February, 2024,” it added.