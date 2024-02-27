The Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has declared that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will remain in opposition indefinitely.

Speaking to Citi News after the President’s State of the Nation Address on Tuesday, February 27, Hammond emphasized that despite the economic challenges, the country is on the path to recovery.

He asserted that the NDC habitually rejects proposals from the NPP out of jealousy and ignorance, urging Ghanaians not to be swayed by NDC propaganda.

KT Hammond expressed confidence that, according to the president’s speech, the country will rebound to its normal state under the leadership of the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

While questioning the attendance of the NDC’s flagbearer at the 2024 State of the Nation Address, Hammond suggested that Ghanaians should support the NPP to keep the NDC in opposition.

“Considering the crisis we have all spoken about and considering all that we’ve come to know, the NPP government has done pretty well and from what the government is saying, I think the country will massively back Vice-President Alhaji Bawumia.

“Don’t fall for the propaganda of those guys in the NDC, don’t fall for their propaganda at all. Why did they start shouting and why did former President John Mahama decide to attend for the first time State of the Nation’s Address.”

“Mind you, I’m not sure if he’s ever attended in the eight years of President Akufo-Addo’s government. Former President John Mahama decided never to attend. Today, he came in there, I’m not sure what is it that he was signalling, but I tell you the good people of Ghana are going to make sure that the NDC sits in opposition till thy kingdom come.”

