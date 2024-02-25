Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has revealed that the recently revised standing orders of Parliament include a dedicated segment known as ‘Backbenchers Time.’

This initiative aims to provide Members of Parliament situated at the backbench with an opportunity to actively contribute their ideas and perspectives, thereby enriching the parliamentary practice.

Speaking at a workshop held at the Rock City Hotel in Kwahu-Nkwatia to discuss the implications of the new standing orders, the Majority Leader stressed the significance of allowing backbenchers to voice their opinions and put forth proposals that can enhance legislative processes.

“Mr. Speaker, then again, the introduction of ‘Backbenchers Time.’ For the first time, an opportunity is given to backbenchers who usually do not get the opportunity to have their day and it allows them the opportunity to articulate their views and bring meaningful statement proposals to enhance their legislative work.”

In his concluding remarks, the Majority Leader emphasized the workshop’s importance and reiterated the transformative potential embedded in the new standing orders.

He urged all Members of Parliament to actively participate, citing the advice of former Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, who once emphasized the crucial role standing orders play in an MP’s tenure.

“Mr. Speaker, colleagues, leadership, and honourable Members of Parliament, I will conclude by encouraging you to participate diligently in this workshop. As the former Majority Leader [OseiKyei-Mensah-Bonsu] said to me once, ‘that my ability to stay in the house depended largely on how I used my standing orders’ and this I share with you the first-timers who may be struggling in your job as MPs.

“Please make the standing orders your friend because, with it, no one can intimidate you in the Chamber. With it, your confidence level will go very high. With it, there will be no disappointment.”

