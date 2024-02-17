The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) outgoing Chief Executive, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, on February 15, 2024, unveiled the Customer Service Point, also known as the Pulpit Initiative at Damongo, during the inaugural ceremony of the Savannah Regional NHIA office complex.

Through the pulpit initiative, some NHIS staff will be present at credentialed healthcare facilities and will serve as the first point of contact when NHIS cardholders have legitimate concerns that require immediate solutions. This initiative will enhance NHIS members’ experience while seeking healthcare.

Ultimately, the pulpit initiative seeks to mitigate the problem of illegal charges (copayments) demanded by some credentialed healthcare service providers for services covered by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The Health Minister-designate, Dr. Okoe Boye said it is important that healthcare providers, as well as other stakeholders in the health sector, observe the ethical conduct of not charging illegal fees for services covered by the NHIS.

According to him, the NHIA spends huge sums of money monthly on paying approved claims submitted by credentialed healthcare facilities.

“Health insurance is here to stay, and it is the means to access quality and affordable healthcare services. It is our duty to ensure that everyone alive in Ghana is covered by the NHIS to sustain a healthy nation.

“This attitude of taking money for anything when people are holding health insurance cards must stop now. We are paying huge sums monthly to healthcare facilities and there is no reason for charging our people who are covered by the NHIS.”

Projects inaugurated

As part of the NHIA infrastructure expansion trajectory, Dr. Okoe Boye inaugurated seven ultra-modern edifices in the five regions of the North.

These comprised the NHIA Savannah Regional Office as well as the Lawra and Daffiama Bussie-Issa NHIS district offices in the Upper West Region.

In the Upper East Region, the Pusiga, Tempane, and Bawku West NHIS District offices and that of the Mamprugu Moagduri District Office in the North East Region were inaugurated.

He handed over operational vehicles to some NHIS district offices and climaxed the tour on February 16, 2024.

Working visit

The NHIA Executive Management led by Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, on February 14, 2024, embarked on a four-day working tour of the Upper West, Upper East Savannah, North East, and Northern Regions.

The entourage comprised the NHIA Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Administration and Human Resources, Dr. Yaa Pokuaa Baiden (Mrs.), Deputy Chief Executive Operations, Louisa Atta-Agyemang (Mrs.), Director of Private Health Insurance Schemes (PHIS) Directorate, Alhaji Hudu Issah, Director Corporate Affairs, Mr. Oswald Essuah-Mensah, Director, Membership and Regional Operations, Mr. Oti Frimpong, the NHIA Northern Belt Director, Mr. Titus Sorry, Executive Assistant to the NHIA Chief Executive, Mr. Gabriel Osei, and other staff from the Head office.