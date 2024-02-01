The New Patriotic Party, in collaboration with the Regional Executive Committee, has established reconciliation committees in various regions to address post-election issues.

A press statement by the party on February 1, 2024, tasked the committees to ensure unity within the party in every constituency for the success of the party.

The NPP further explained that the committees, comprising some distinguished members of the community and the party, will also address violent activities emanating from any event of the party including elections.

The party urged committee members to put up their best to achieve success in the 2024 polls.

