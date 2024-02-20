The ranking member of the Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament, Isaac Adjei Mensah, has strongly criticized the government’s management of the road sector, labelling it the “poorest performance” since the start of the Fourth Republic.

Juxtaposing the performance of various governments, he argued that President Akufo-Addo’s administration has been “abysmal.”

In his February 7 announcement, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia praised the New Patriotic Party government for achieving unprecedented success in road infrastructure since Ghana’s independence.

Dr. Bawumia stated that the government has undertaken more significant road construction and rehabilitation efforts, along with railway construction and rehabilitation projects, than any other government since 1992.

However, Adjei Mensah disagreed with the vice president and criticized the government’s “Year of Roads” initiative, describing it as a series of unfulfilled promises and mismanagement of resources within the road sector.

“In the budget statement, we have had that chronological study of the performance of the road sector under the various regimes, starting with [Jerry John] Rawlings’ regime and indeed, President Akufo-Addo is the one with the lowest performance. If you check the records, Rawlings did 18,965 kilometres and then you come to [John Evans] Attah-Mills and [John] Mahama, who did over 15,000 kilometres followed by [John Agyekum] Kufuor who did 13,912 kilometres. Akufo-Addo has done 6,977 kilometres of roads.”

