The Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, has asserted that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is more focused on securing another term in office than genuinely serving the country.

Responding to remarks from Nana Kwame Asafo-Agyei Ayeh, the Deputy Director of External Affairs for the NPP and Parliamentary Candidate for Bosome Freho, who expressed optimism about the 2024 Bawumia Campaign Team breaking the eight-year cycle, Murtala Mohammed welcomed the competition but criticized the NPP’s priorities.

During an interview on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV, Ayeh highlighted the experience of the 2024 Bawumia Campaign Team as a key factor for success.

In response, Murtala Mohammed acknowledged the competition but expressed concern over the NPP’s lack of emphasis on addressing the economic challenges facing the country.

Mohammed stated, “It is interesting and Ghanaians should be worried that the NPP is not interested in reviving the economy, an economy that they have grounded to zero, an economy they have messed up, their focus is breaking the 8. That for me is legendary in a very negative fashion.”

In his view, the NPP’s priorities are misplaced, focusing more on winning elections than on rectifying the economic challenges faced by the nation.

