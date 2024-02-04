The Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry and the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in New Juaben South, Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, says he has begun processes to bring all aggrieved party members in the constituency on board for the 2024 general elections campaign.

Yaa Ansah, a parliamentary candidate hopeful who sought to challenge Okyere Baafi, was disqualified by the vetting committee.

This situation caused an uproar and disappointed some delegates and supporters of Yaa Ansah.

The MP believes ensuring unity now is the first step in helping the party maximize its votes in the constituency and help push the ‘Breaking 8 agenda.’

Mr. Okyere Baafi, speaking to the media on the sidelines of a special acclamation by the Electoral Commission and the party in Koforidua, said he’s leaving no stone unturned in his quest to appreciate the votes of the party in the general elections.

“I am not going to relent on my oars because I have said countless times that we cannot do it on our own. We have to do it with everybody. I mean those who supported us and those who didn’t support us. In politics, you will have people with different orientations and mindsets about what you believe. And those with different opinions do not mean they are your enemies. But somehow if you accept it to be the norm that will happen, but I can assure you that I have started work seriously.”

“I visited a very important person in the municipality to engage the person who wanted to contest me earlier on. So that we can have a conversation, people may not know what we have done so far. I have sent two different delegations to see them. It has not been successful, but we won’t stop because if I do, they will have their way. That is the only way we will achieve results, and that is what we are going to do. We won’t stop talking, we won’t stop bringing people on board. We will make sure everyone important will be part of this campaign. Unity will be the key, and that is what I stand for,” he said.

