President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has removed the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta in a major ministerial reshuffle announced on Wednesday, February 14.

Approximately 13 current ministers of state, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers, have been affected by the reshuffle.

Following the re-organisation of the Government, President Akufo-Addo has submitted to Parliament, for prior approval, through the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the names of the following persons for appointment as Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State, in accordance with articles 78, 79 and 256, respectively, of the Constitution:

President Akufo-Addo has also re-assigned the following Ministers of State and Deputy Ministers of State to new offices and has directed that they assume their respective duties with immediate effect.

