Kwame Pianim, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and economist, has voiced his disappointment over the recent appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta, the former Finance Minister, as the Senior Presidential Adviser and Special Envoy for International Trade by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Fatimatu Abubakar, the Information Minister-designate, defended the reassignment of Ofori-Atta to a new portfolio, highlighting his undeniable ability to provide valuable advice in the financial sector.

However, Pianim countered this by stating that the advice of the former Finance Minister is not necessary as the country does not require his services.

Pianim also noted that Ofori-Atta was the one who got Ghana expelled from the Eurobond market.

He emphasized, “…He is the person who led us into the financial and economic crisis that we are in—we haven’t been here before. There has never been a time when Ghana has not been able to pay its bills, and we are not going to start paying them until 2025. This is the same guy who gets us kicked out of the Eurobond market, how can he be an envoy?”

“I think Nana [President Akufo-Addo] knows that the international community is not that gullible, so you don’t send him there. We don’t have an economy now, so what is he going to advise on?” he asked during an interview on Joy FM.

