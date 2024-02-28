The government paid a total of GH¢300,385,317.52 as judgement debt between 2017 and 2022.

The Ministry of Finance made this known in an updated information on judgement debt payment dated August 2023.

The Ministry revealed that the payments were made to over 60 individuals and organisations.

For instance, in 2017, Albert Osei was paid GH¢279,412.83; Daniel Nii Quartey and John Addai, GH¢35,300.00; Madam Martha Wood, GH¢306,800.00; NDK Financial Services Limited,GH¢29,510,855.06; Moses K. Yeboah

GH¢157,596.91; Asmona Limited, GH¢2,400,000.00; Yaw Eliasu & 57 Others, GH¢502,025.61 and Vacuum salt Product Limited, GH¢57,202,751.00.

READ THE FULL STATEMENT BELOW

READ THE FULL STATEMENT FROM THE FINANCE MINISTRY HERE