The police at Ejura in the Ashanti region have commenced investigations into the death of a 56-year-old worker at the Ejura government hospital whose body was found hanging on a mango tree on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

The deceased, identified as Sarfo Boakye, was a father of 3 from a royal family in Ejura.

Speaking to Citi News, the Assembly member for the Ahenboboano electoral area, Samuel Kojo Kwa-Sam, said the deceased’s decomposing body has since been buried, adding that the police have commenced investigations to determine the actual cause of the incident.

He indicated that they traced the deceased’s family through his phone.

“On Sunday, around 12pm, I had a call from residents of my electoral area reporting the incident to me. The person who called me said his younger brothers chanced on this incident when they were in the bush hunting for mangoes.

“They quickly ran home to inform their senior brother, who called me. I hurriedly called my leaders in the community, thus the chief of the area, Nana Yeboah Kodieh, who also called two leaders together with myself, we rushed to the bush, and we discovered that it was true.

“We also reported to the police who teamed up with NADMO and environmental health officers to do the needful. We identified the family; he was a [member] of the royal family. The body was buried the same day.

