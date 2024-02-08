The Members of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Ghana (PMAG) have debunked concerns raised by the Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy (GNCoP) and the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana (PIWA) over the ban on 142 imported drugs.

The Ghana National Chamber of Pharmacy and the Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers Association of Ghana raised a collective voice of caution against the Ministry of Health’s proposed import ban on some 142 drugs.

A statement by these groups on February 6, 2024, contends that while they are not opposed to restrictions, they advocate for a meticulous approach to avoid unintended consequences on the health and well-being of Ghanaians.

They also raised concern about the lack of stakeholder engagement, saying it would have helped wholesalers to identify drugs with local manufacturing capacity.

Emphasizing the capacity to manufacture all the drugs associated with the ban, they said, “One key reason for the above challenge/concern is the absence of adequate support systems and structures for both local manufacturers and even importers who may venture into local manufacturing.”

In response, PMAG, in a statement dated February 7, 2024, says the claim is misinformation regarding some developments in the pharmaceutical sector and that they have the resources and capacity to manufacture the drugs.

“PMAG wishes to state that members of the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry have the capacity to manufacture all the medicines on the restricted medicines list to support Ghana for economic growth and job creation. It is heart-warming to know that most of the pharmaceutical importers have small-scale facilities with the roadmap to scale up in the near future.”

It further stated, “There are 40 medium to larger-scale manufacturers, over 100 small-scale manufacturers, and over 5,000 pharmacists with the capability to manufacture these 142 medicines, and this is a good opportunity to create jobs and grow the economy.”

The statement explains that the action by these groups is dangerous as it would crush the growth and development of the pharmaceutical industry and the medical security of Ghana.

The Association, in the statement, supported the proposal by the Ministry of Health, asserting that it would help the country to be a manufacturing hub for medication and create employment opportunities.

Click here to read the statement

————————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x