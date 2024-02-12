Four more suspects have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service in connection with the murder of the Chief Executive Officer of the Cossy Hill Hotel (Jirapa Dubai) at Jirapa in the Upper West Region.

The renowned businessman Eric Johnson was found dead in a pool of blood in one of his hotel rooms on Sunday, February 11.

The Upper West Regional Crime Scene Management Team was immediately deployed to the scene, leading to the arrest of one Kumbata Kwaku, who was suspected to be involved in the murder.

Police in an update disclosed that four more people had been picked up in connection with the murder.

Below is the police update.

POLICE UPDATE: FOUR MORE PEOPLE ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE MURDER OF COSSY HILL HOTEL CEO AT JIRAPA

The Ghana Police Service has today 11th February 2024 arrested four (4) more people in connection with the murder of Mr. Eric Johnson, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cossy Hill Hotel at Jirapa in the Upper West Region, bringing the number of suspects so far arrested to five (5).

The suspects, Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Beyuo Felix and Michael Klugey who are all workers at the Cossy Hill Hotel are in Police custody assisting the investigation together with suspect Kumbata Kwaku who was earlier arrested.

Investigation continues to bring the perpetrator(s) to face justice.

