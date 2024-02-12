The First Lady, Mrs. Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has commissioned a new ultra-modern library at Akropong-Akuapem in the Eastern Region.

This is one of the 15 libraries built by the Rebecca Foundation with support from other partners to inculcate reading habits among school children by providing them with the right ambience and adequate, interesting, and relevant reading materials to enrich their knowledge.

Addressing the gathering at the ceremony to commission the new edifice, Mrs. Akufo-Addo thanked the Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, the good people of Akuapem, the Parliamentary Candidate, Samuel Awuku, and also the Municipal assembly for their tremendous support to see this project to a successful completion.

She also urged the traditional leaders and elders in the area to encourage their wards to make proper use of the facility as they await the completion of the Achimota School Library.

“I am very excited to see the completion of this ultra-modern Library facility at Akropong-Akuapem here in the Eastern Region. This is indeed a dream come true. I am very grateful to the good people of Akuapem, the Chiefs and Elders, the MCE and the Assembly, and the very energetic Parliamentary Candidate, Samuel Awuku, who is like a son to me. I advise the children in this community and its environs to make good use of this facility since it will go a long way to help their future,” she said.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo added that the ‘Learning to Read, Reading to Learn’ initiative is to support the government to achieve the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG), which aims to “Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all”.

The Okuapehene, Oseadeeyo Kwasi Akuffo III, was very grateful for this library and tasked the people of Akuapem, especially the students, to make use of the library. He also stressed that they needed to help maintain the building and keep it in good shape. He promised the First Lady that the library would surely make a great impact on the people of Okuapem.

Also, the Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency, Mr. Samuel Awuku, said the whole constituency and the Region were super proud of the good works done by the First Lady through the Rebecca Foundation in supporting women and children in various parts of the country.

According to him, they have benefited directly from the numerous good works of the foundation in the health sector already and now from this renowned library to improve learning in children in the area.

“On behalf of the People of Akuapem, I say a very big thank you to Mrs. Akufo-Addo for the kind heart you have for women and children in the country. We have seen all the massive works you and your Foundation are doing to help various communities in Ghana,” he said.

Other dignitaries who graced the occasion included Mr. Samuel Awuku, Director-General of NLA, and also the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Akuapem North Constituency, CEO of Ghana Library Authority joining students and its two Hosts, Hon. Dakoa Newman and Adjetey Annan. Also present were the Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Acheampong, and many others.