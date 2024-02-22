Dr Kwame Asah-Asante, a political science lecturer at the University of Ghana, has urged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to reconcile their differences.

This, he believes, will enable them to concentrate on their objectives for the upcoming December elections, where they aim to ‘break the eight’.

This advice comes in light of the recent leadership changes within the party, which have caused some contention.

Following the resignation of Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Ghana’s longest-serving lawmaker, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Deputy Majority Leader and MP for Efutu, has been designated as the new Majority Leader. Patricia Appiagyei, the MP for Asokwa, will serve as his deputy, while Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, will continue as the Chief Whip.

Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon, has been named Deputy Whip, and Alex Tettey Djonobuah has been appointed as the Second Deputy Whip.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Thursday, Dr Asah-Asante suggested that the party and the caucus could overcome their issues if they worked towards resolution.

However, he also pointed out that their main challenge would be persuading Ghanaians to ‘break the eight’ amidst the current economic difficulties the country is facing.

“They can still call a meeting between the party and the caucus and then decide. Once they do that, there shouldn’t be any problem. Any problem that they find themselves in is different. It is true that they are in a difficult situation to go and campaign given the economic mess we find ourselves and some of them attributed to them.

“They need to convince Ghanaians beyond reasonable doubt that look when given the opportunity, they will not throw Ghanaians into that condition. Two, they should be able to honour all the promises that they have given, for which reason people stood on that and voted for them massively.”

“They should be able to make sure that there is hope for people who look forward to receiving employment and other opportunities to make a livelihood in the political system they find themselves. And beyond that all other things they said they would do, they should be able to handle them,” he stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital