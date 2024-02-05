Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced the global availability of the new Galaxy S24 series, which has received an impressive number of pre-orders thanks to its transformational Galaxy AI capabilities. Following the announcement, the new Samsung Galaxy S24 series achieved a double-digit increase in pre-order sales compared to its predecessor with above 65% of consumers opting for the most premium Galaxy S24 Ultra.

“The launch of the Galaxy S24 series demonstrates our initial step toward a new era of AI phones that go beyond the current smartphone,” said TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “Designed to be an essential part of our daily lives, Galaxy AI will permanently change the way people interact with the world. We can’t wait to see how our users enhance and empower their everyday lives with Galaxy AI to open up endless possibilities”

Galaxy AI delivers innovative and practical AI features to help transform the way we communicate, create and discover the world. From barrier-free communication through features like Live Translate and Chat Assist to a new standard for search provided by Circle to Search with Google, AI will improve nearly every experience that Galaxy S24 users can enjoy. The new ProVisual Engine, a suite of AI-powered camera tools, maximizes creative freedom, from image capturing with new zoom capabilities to editing with the help of generative AI.

Samsung goes even further to democratize these latest innovations so more users can enjoy these enriched experiences. More language options will be available for AI features, in addition to the current 13 languages. Lastly, in Samsung’s commitment to a longer and reliable product lifecycle, Galaxy S24 series now offers seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

From February 2, the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 will be available at all Samsung authorised retail stores. The Galaxy S24 Ultra comes in Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, Titanium Violet and Titanium Yellow. The Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 are available in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet and Amber Yellow.

Customers, who pre-ordered the Galaxy S24 Series, are encouraged to redeem their purchase by 14 February to guarantee timely delivery.