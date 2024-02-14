Protesters participating in the ‘Save Ghana Football’ demonstrations are demanding the resignation of football authorities due to their perceived inability to address the continuous underperformance of the Black Stars and other national teams.

The frustration stems from the Black Stars’ recent early exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, marking the third consecutive major tournament where the team failed to advance beyond the group stage.

The Ghana Football Association, led by Kurt Okraku, is now on the lookout for its fifth Black Stars coach in the last five years.

The ongoing demonstration, which commenced at the Obra Spot in Accra, is set to traverse Asylum Down, the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and will culminate with the submission of a petition at the Ghana Football Association headquarters.

The protesters have outlined plans to extend their march to the Parliament of Ghana before concluding the protest at Independence Square.

Some protesters held placards that read:

We just want better for Ghana football. #SaveGhanaFootball pic.twitter.com/sMDCcbzN3U — Nathan Quao (@nathan_quao) February 14, 2024

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital