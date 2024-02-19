A group of sports journalists in the Ashanti Region has announced plans to petition Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as part of a scheduled demonstration against what they term a decline in football in the country.

This follows a similar action by sports journalists and enthusiasts in Accra earlier last week to register their displeasure over the abysmal performance of the Black Stars in the just-ended 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

Convener of the protest, Atta Poku, told Citi News that the group had petitioned various stakeholders and would start at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium and end at the regional coordinating council where a petition will be submitted to the Ashanti regional minister.

“The plan is that it is going to happen on February 23, and we have actually delivered a petition to various stakeholders, so we intend to ramp up what we have done to expedite action on the engagement that is ongoing after the first demonstration. We are planning to actually converge on the seat of football, which is the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, at 9am, just as it happened in Accra.”

“We will go through the Wesley Roundabout and the regional coordinating council will be the final destination, so a petition will be sent to the regional minister and Asantehene because of his involvement with Asante Kotoko.”

