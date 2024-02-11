Andrew Dari Chiwitey, the Member of Parliament for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency in the Savannah Region, has expressed his disappointment over the lack of developmental projects initiated by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government in the area.

Mr. Chiwitey, who is a member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), claims to have executed more projects in the constituency than the current government.

He voiced these concerns at a rally in Tuna, which followed a health walk organized by the National Democratic Congress to welcome defectors from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The NDC is challenging the NPP to name a single major project it has started and completed in the area over the past seven years. The party argues that Mr. Chiwitey has delivered more for the constituency than the government.

At the rally, various speakers urged Ghanaians to support the NDC, citing their track record in infrastructure development. The event also served as a platform to welcome former NPP members who have recently joined the opposition party.

Mr. Chiwitey reiterated his commitment to the constituency, stating that he has delivered more than the government. He warmly welcomed the defected NPP members and encouraged them to work diligently to restore the NDC to power.

