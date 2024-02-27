President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Adoo has called for the nation to rally behind the Black Queens ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics qualifiers.

Ghana will be hoping to reverse a 1-0 deficit when they take on the Cooper Queens of Zambia in Lusaka on Wednesday, February 27.

Under the leadership of Nora Hauptle, the team has 10 wins in 12 games and has already booked a slot in the upcoming Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

The team will be hoping to get the better of Zambia to qualify for the Olympic Games for the very first time.

Addressing Parliament during the 2024 State of the Nation, President Akufo-Addo acknowledged the efforts of the team and asked for support from the team and hope they defeat Zambia for a place in Paris.