President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed deep concerns regarding the expenditure incurred in resolving the Bawku conflict.

He lamented that the funds could have been allocated to other developmental projects but were instead utilized for ensuring security in and around Bawku in the Upper East Region.

During his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on February 27, 2024, the President characterized the prolonged chieftaincy issues in the area as “troubling.”

“While we are spending time, money and energy on lives, keeping the country safe from external forces. I must add that it is a matter of great concern that we continue to have so many chieftaincy and land disputes around the country.

“I must make special mention of the troubles in Bawku. The tragedy is not only thriving in a dynamic town, it’s been reduced to a wasteland of destruction and mistrust. We’re spending money and energy that would have been better spent on developing the needs of Bawku. Providing security to keep brothers and sisters from killing each other.”

The President also highlighted his government’s achievements in ensuring security for the citizenry, assuring that efforts will persist.

