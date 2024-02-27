President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that the recent change in leadership at the Ministry of Finance will not impact the terms agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) regarding the three-year US$3 billion Extended Credit Facility (ECF).

The ECF is aimed at supporting Ghana’s economic policies and reforms.

On February 14, President Akufo-Addo relieved Ken Ofori-Atta of his duties as Finance Minister and appointed Mohammed Amin Adam as his replacement.

Despite this change, President Akufo-Addo emphasised during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in parliament in Accra on Tuesday that the government remains committed to implementing the terms agreed with the IMF.

“Mr Speaker, it is important to underline that the recent change in the leadership of the Finance Ministry will not affect the Government’s commitment to implementing the terms agreed with the IMF to ensure that we restore the economy to healthy growth as soon as possible.”

