President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has declared that the country is turning a corner, having overcome its challenges and preparing for the future.

In his State of the Nation Address (SONA) in Parliament on Tuesday, February 27, the President expressed confidence that, despite past difficulties, Ghana is now on the path to recovery.

“Mr. Speaker, we stumbled, but we are rising again. We were bruised, but we are healing. We have recovered our footing. We have dusted ourselves off, and now we face tomorrow with confidence. Every day we pray and hope that adversity may spare our families, our communities and our dear nation.”

“But should we be confronted by misfortune; we must face it like people with a proud history who fight and do not flee. Yenim ko; yen nim adwane. That is the Ghanaian spirit. That is our armour and our shield. This is our ethos,” he stated.

The President as part of his speech also revealed that the government will soon introduce a Performance Tracker, a tool aimed at ensuring transparency and accountability in the execution of infrastructure projects across the country.

According to him, the tracker will be launched in March this year.

He said the tracker will help address longstanding concerns about the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, particularly the use of artist’s impressions to depict outcomes.

Speaking about the initiative, the President emphasized the need to uphold standards and deliver tangible results to the people.