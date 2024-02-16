The Sunyani Technical University has set up a committee to investigate an allegation of sex for grades against some lecturers of the school.

This follows media publication by the former SRC President of the school, Mr. Owusu Agyekum, alleging a Sex-for-Grades scandal involving some lecturers of the University.

The management of the institution, in a statement on February 14, 2024, explained that the university has a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of sexual misconduct, as violators will not be tolerated.

The Management has swiftly set up a committee to investigate the issue and find the necessary solution.

Management is therefore assuring stakeholders to remain calm as the investigation is underway.

