Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has stated that corruption within state intercity and intracity transport companies will soon be eradicated with the implementation of the Tap & Go Transport Initiative.

The Tap & Go Transport Initiative, a collaborative effort between the government and private investors, aims to modernize the reservation of seats on public transport and the subsequent payment of fares.

This initiative is structured to enable users of public transport to load funds onto their Tap & Go Transport cards or accounts, simplifying the fare payment process.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that this innovative approach will streamline fund collection procedures, effectively curbing instances of fund diversion.

During the launch of the initiative, he revealed that Metro Mass Transit has experienced a surge in revenue since the introduction of the Tap & Go Transport Initiative.

“It is important to note that, before the tap-and-go system was implemented by Metro Mass Transit, the audit report showed that the company was losing 50 per cent of its revenue annually but since it was implemented by the company, that leakage has been plucked and the revenue that it is making from 200 buses is more than when it was operating 500 buses.”

Dr. Bawumia further assured of steps to expand its use to other forms of public transport, including commercial buses known as trotros, which in his view, will reduce mistrust in the system between drivers and mates, car owners and drivers, as well as eliminate.

“With the tap and go system, the problem of vehicle owners worrying about the accurate daily takings and whereabouts of their cars at any given time will be a thing of the past. The problem with the diversion of funds within state-owned intercity and intracity buses will also be a thing of the past, as it will help check corruption by promoting transparency.”