Tension is escalating in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the La Dade-Kotopon constituency over an alleged attempt by the party’s leadership to impose a parliamentary candidate on the constituency.

This comes after the parliamentary candidate, Dr. Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, who was acclaimed last year, decided to withdraw from the race.

Some constituency delegates claim that communication from the party indicates another person will be chosen to replace the former parliamentary candidate.

However, a group of delegates have petitioned the party’s national and regional executives calling for an open contest.

Speaking to the press, a spokesperson for the group, John Danso, stated that they would abstain from the party’s campaigns if delegates were not permitted to choose their preferred candidate.