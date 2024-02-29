Tension is escalating in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the La Dade-Kotopon constituency over an alleged attempt by the party’s leadership to impose a parliamentary candidate on the constituency.
This comes after the parliamentary candidate, Dr. Gerald Tetteh Nyanyofio, who was acclaimed last year, decided to withdraw from the race.
Some constituency delegates claim that communication from the party indicates another person will be chosen to replace the former parliamentary candidate.
However, a group of delegates have petitioned the party’s national and regional executives calling for an open contest.
Speaking to the press, a spokesperson for the group, John Danso, stated that they would abstain from the party’s campaigns if delegates were not permitted to choose their preferred candidate.
“Dr Nyanyofio was compelled to step down by some powers that be. The reason for this stepping down has not been made public to the membership of the party at the constituency and for this reason alone, if not for anything at all, will not give us the belief that acclamation of a person will be good for us, at least for now.”
“We hope and believe that if we select our PC through a contest, the group that may not be so fortunate can be easily convinced to join the winning train to face any political party in the constituency. The obvious alternative to a contest will mean it is your candidate, go with him. At this crucial time, we want unity at all costs. Hence, there must be a contest,” he stated.
