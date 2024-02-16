The Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH) has suspended its two-week-long strike over the government’s failure to pay vehicle maintenance allowances to its deserving members.

TEWU-GH on Monday, February 12, urged its members to continue the industrial strike which commenced on February 1, despite meeting with the government on Friday, February 9.

The union, in a statement, disclosed that the decision to eventually suspend the strike comes after a meeting with the National Labour Commission (NLC) and representatives of the government on Wednesday, February 14, 2024.

A subsequent emergency meeting by the union’s national executive council on Thursday concluded that it must heed the NLC’s directive for the suspension of the strike to make way for further engagements with the government.

Below is the full statement.

The Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH) of the public universities in Ghana declared an indefinite strike on February 1st 2024, leadership subsequently directed all members to continue the strike action on 12th February 2024, to press home our demands.

The leadership of TEWU-GH was invited by the National Labour Commission (NLC) on 14th February 2024, in attendance from Government representatives was the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) and Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC).

After a series of discussions with the National Labour Commission and the government, NLC directed the union to suspend the strike action and engage the Government to resolve the issue of the vehicle maintenance allowance to our members.

As we are all aware, the government denied some of our members the vehicle maintenance allowance payment which compelled the union to embark on an indefinite strike action.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH) had an emergency meeting today 15th February 2024, in Accra and a resolution was passed, that ongoing strike should be suspended and engage with the Government as directed.

In view of the above, we wish to announce that the ongoing strike action is suspended with immediate effect.

All local executives are requested to disseminate this information/directives to their rank and file for compliance.

Leadership wish to thank all members for their tireless support during this industrial action, for your support we shall be treated with dignity to improve our working conditions in the public university campuses.

Thank you

Long Live TEWU-GH on the university campuses in Ghana.

Thank you.

