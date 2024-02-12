The Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH) has urged its members to continue their industrial strike despite a meeting with the government on Friday, February 9, 2024.

TEWUG declared an industrial strike on February 1 to demand the payment of members’ Tier-2 and vehicle maintenance allowance.

The government agreed to pay the Tier-2 of members, which it has since honoured, with the vehicle maintenance allowance still in arrears.

TEWUG, in a statement on Monday, therefore urged its members to continue with the strike action until the vehicle maintenance allowance is paid to deserving members.

“The government has since resolved the issue of Tier 2 and also directed the public universities that were affected to pay the overtime and extra duty allowance, but silent on the vehicle maintenance allowance payment to deserving staff.”

“Some of these issues remain unresolved as the employer, since February 1, 2024, has refused to resolve the issue of the vehicle maintenance allowance. The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH) in the public universities, therefore, wishes to reiterate that the ongoing strike action is to continue until further notice.”

Below is TEWUG’s full statement.

The industrial action of Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH) of public universities in Ghana enters its second week today, Monday, February 12, 2024.

As all may be aware, the strike was declared because of the government’s failure to respect the ruling of the National Labour Commission (NLC) for the payment of Tier-2 funds to the fund managers, the payment of vehicle maintenance allowance to deserving staff without discrimination, and the payment of overtime and extra duty allowance.

The government has since resolved the issue of Tier-2 and also directed the public universities that were affected to pay the overtime and extra duty allowance, but silent on the vehicle maintenance allowance payment to deserving staff.

Some of these issues remain unresolved as the employer, since February 1, 2024, has refused to resolve the issue of the vehicle maintenance allowance. The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Tertiary Education Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU-GH) in the public universities, therefore, wishes to reiterate that the ongoing strike action is to continue until further notice.

Long Live TEWU-GH on the campuses of Public Universities in Ghana

