The Asogli State Council has categorically refuted claims suggesting that Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia of Asogli, has mandated individuals to lobby for his selection as the running mate of National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Asogli State Council clarified that while Togbe Afede XIV would not turn down any opportunity to serve Ghana, he has not instructed any person or group to advocate for his candidacy as the running mate.

The statement comes in response to recent reports linking Togbe Afede to the possibility of being John Mahama’s running mate for the 2024 Presidential election.

The Asogli State explained that a group of people who identified themselves as the “Change Makers Forum” were the latest to approach Togbe Afede to consider joining President Mahama as his running mate.

According to the Council, Togbe Afede responded that “as a patriotic citizen, he would not reject any opportunity to serve the country, but the choice of a running mate is the prerogative of the flag bearer who already knows him very well.”

The statement added that Togbe Afede considered it a great honour that a group of well-intentioned professionals called on him to express their trust in him, and thus their desire for him to be the next Vice President of Ghana.

“But Togbe has not mandated anybody or group to “lobby” for his choice as running mate,” it added.

The Asogli State Council therefore apologised to the chiefs, kingmakers, the people of Asogli, and all others for any shock and embarrassment they may have suffered.

“The office of the Agbogbomefia operates an open-door policy and is open to communication, feedback, and inquiries from all citizens and stakeholders. We encourage individuals or groups to reach out directly on any matters, concerns or suggestions that require attention,” it added.

