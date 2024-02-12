Business owners and traders within the Nkwanta Municipality have expressed worry over declining business activities due to the curfew imposed on the area, resulting in decreased patronage of goods and services.

This follows the conflict between the Adele, Challa, and Akyode tribes, which erupted over disagreements related to the performance of ritual rites connected to the Akyodes’ 2023 annual yam festival.

The incident resulted in multiple fatalities, injuries, and property damage, prompting many residents to flee the area.

As a result, the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, imposed a curfew on the Nkwanta township, restricting movement from 5 pm to 6 am. Mr. Dery also explained that individuals who go contrary to the directive will be prosecuted.

However, according to reports gathered by Citi News, some business owners and traders have noted that customers are hesitant to venture out due to the lingering apprehension of encountering the curfew.

Despite ongoing disturbances in the municipality, these traders appeal to the Interior Minister to reassess the curfew’s impact on traders and potentially adjust its terms to be more favorable to their businesses.

Speaking to Citi News, a trader lamented, “Today is Monday here in Nkwanta and a market day here, but I can tell you that we are counting low sales. I am a trader myself and it’s been very bad. We are just waiting and praying that the curfew is lifted so that many more people can come to town, and then we can resume our duties and normal days.”

“It has been very, very bad because even if we come to town, open our shops, we have to close by 4 pm, and you know by 4 pm, people should be buying or those who did not have money to buy in the morning can start buying. In Nkwanta, most people come from the villages to buy and purchase our goods but because of the curfew and the problems that we encountered a few months ago, people are refusing to come to town so it is a headache, we are not finding it easy at all.”

“The economic situation in Nkwanta is so bad that we plead with the Interior Minister, Mr. Ambrose Derry, to do something about the curfew; either reviewing it or doing something for us.”

