Her route passes the bombed-out ruins of military offices destroyed at the start of the invasion, opposite her home. There’s more smashed glass and shrapnel-battered buildings all around.

But once Nika is on the train, heading for class, her mother can stop worrying.

“Parents can be confident nothing’s going to happen to their child and a child can continue their more-or-less normal life,” Olha Bondarenko explains.

“The enemy can’t get us here.”

She says Nika has missed kindergarten, badly.

“It’s so important. Otherwise, a child doesn’t get to see any other kids, because there are none out on the streets and air raid sirens all the time.”

Kharkiv now offers close to 700 kindergarten places underground, for children aged up to six. At least three times that number of children attend school classes in the same space.

Some have lost parents in the fighting, or lived in areas under heavy fire, and need extra support from the psychologists on hand alongside the teachers.

On the day we visit, there is music and movement and lots of laughter. One preschool group are dressed up as doctors and nurses; others are singing and building with plastic bricks.

Trying to be normal

The staff put everything into making things as normal as possible.

On the walls, beside brightly coloured pictures of flowers and giant caterpillars, there are posters about the danger of mines. But when the sirens go off warning of incoming missiles, no one needs to move.

The Bondarenko family fled town at the start of the war, as Russian troops were pushing to take Kharkiv and the shelling was constant.

Thousands of families were living in the metro then. In March 2022, I saw old ladies sleeping in train carriages and babies on the platforms with their parents.