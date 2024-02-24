The Member of Parliament for Upper West Akim, Frederick Obeng Adom, initiated the commencement of construction for the Mepom to Esaaso Road on Friday, February 23.

This significant road, vital within the constituency, has long suffered from deterioration. However, with the sod-cutting ceremony, it is slated for reconstruction.

Spanning a length of 19 kilometers, the Mepom to Esaaso Road connects approximately 15 communities in the district, including Krodua, Breman, Kwao-Baah, Nyanoa, Obinnim Nna, Abamkrom, Agyirikwa, Kumikrom, Amanfrom, and Esaaso. Moreover, it serves as an alternative route for travelers from Agona Swedru (Central Region) to Asamankese.

The construction, scheduled to conclude within twelve months from today, is entrusted to Osekwadwo Company Limited, renowned for its excellence in road construction.

During the ceremony, Mr. Adom affirmed his commitment to the constituency’s development and expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for his support and acknowledgement.

The event saw the presence of community chiefs, a representative from the feeder roads department, the contractor, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Eugene Sackey, as well as New Patriotic Party constituency executives and other party supporters.