The Manhyia South constituency organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ashanti Region, Mustapha Alhassan, is expected to report to the police headquarters today.

This comes after the police declared him wanted following a viral video capturing him issuing threats of electoral violence. The regional executives of the party, unhappy with the summons, say they will accompany Mustapha Alhassan to the police station with a legal team to provide him with the necessary representation.

NDC’s Ashanti regional secretary, Dr. Frank Amoakohene, in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM said the party is adequately prepared and ready for whatever will be thrown at them at the police headquarters and that they are even prepared to cause the arrest of the NPP official Mustapha Alhassan was on the show with if needed.

“We are going with our lawyers, and we are ready for whatever legal tussle. If we need to file a counter-complaint for them to arrest the NPP official, we will do the same, and if we need to perform a citizen’s arrest and bring the NPP official to the police, we will do that.”

“Even if the audio is out there without an edit, the person is still innocent until proven otherwise by a court of competent jurisdiction saying otherwise, and so we cannot be prejudicial in this matter,” he told host of Eyewitness News, Umaru Sanda Amadu.

He added that Mustapha Alhassan is a victim of misreporting because he was responding to his co-panelist and had nothing to do with threatening to cause harm to anyone.

“From our investigations and checks, the officer was only serving notice to the NPP official that anybody who rigs the 2024 elections is only preparing a platform for blablabla… and so it was a response to the NPP official, and we can’t be prejudicial condemning someone without hearing him out.”

