The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has clarified that the Akufo-Addo government did not pledge to create a perfect Ghana for its citizens.

The Ofoase-Ayirebi MP emphasized that the government made some promises to change the fortunes of Ghanaians but did not promise perfection, stating emphatically that perfection was not cited in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) manifesto.

He argued that despite the prevailing challenges, the ruling government has made significant progress in stabilising the economy compared to the Mahama administration.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV, on Tuesday, February 13, Mr Oppong Nkrumah acknowledged that though the government has made significant progress, a lot of Ghanaians are still faced with difficulties.

“We are not in a perfect place, but we have made significant progress from where we started in January 2017. We have also made significant progress on the promises and commitments that we made. And we have made significant progress as compared to our peers [NDC].

“If inflation drops from 50-something per cent to 20-something per cent. What it means is that year to date, the prices of goods and services in the inflationary basket are going up to about 20 per cent, which is still difficult for a lot of people.

He stressed, “If you look at the trend and where we have come from, then you can then make the point that we are making progress. Yes, we are not in a perfect place, but we are making progress. We must consolidate and grow on this path. I didn’t see perfection in the NPP manifesto, perfection was not in the manifesto. Perfection, I’m not sure, that was promised.”

The Minister of Information further assured that unfulfilled promises made by the government will be built upon.

“There were some specific promises that were made, a good number of them have been achieved, but some of them have not been achieved. Life is continual, and we will build on those,” Oppong Nkrumah assured.

———————

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! 🌐📰 #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital