There is a discrepancy over the payment made by dancehall artist Livingstone Etsa Satekla, better known as Stonebwoy, to the National Sports Authority (NSA) for securing the Accra Sports Stadium for the Bhim Concert in December 2023.

Sources suggest that the NSA typically charges around GH¢150,000 for hosting top musical concerts at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But the NSA’s accounts report a payment of GH¢70,000, which was declared by the NSA boss Professor Peter Twumasi at the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament on Monday, February 5, 2024.

In the account, it was stated that Stonebwoy had paid GH¢70,000. In an interview on Accra-based Hitz FM, the manager of the dancehall artiste Chief Abiola said the amount that was cited was incorrect.

“To be very honest with you, these are contractual matters and usually I wouldn’t want to engage in a public space but the Public Accounts Committee is a very serious committee that, it got before the committee so I wouldn’t want to be here on radio to state otherwise.” He said

He continued, “But what I can tell you is that I was delegated by Stonebwoy to lead the charge in terms of doing the negotiations and payment of the stadium. I can also tell you for a fact that yes we paid more than GH₵70,000 for the stadium but I mean I am just watching the issues unfold so I wouldn’t want to disclose them in detail for now. I hope you bear with me,”

According to Ghanaweekend’s checks, Chief is willing to attend the Committee to provide more details on the matter.

