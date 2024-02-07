Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo (Rtd) has accused the Minister of Defence, Dominic Nitiwul, of orchestrating his arrest.

ACP Agordzo alleged that Nitiwul initiated his arrest after he disclosed knowledge of Dr Mac-Palm on a WhatsApp platform, and also expressed his opinions on civil unrest and the Arab Spring.

ACP Agordzo claims that Nitiwul reposted his previous comments on civil unrest with added words suggesting he must be brought to order, leading to his arrest.

“A member of the government, a cabinet minister [Dominic Nitiwul], who is on Adam Bonaa’s WhatsApp platform quickly picked it. He initiated my arrest. I had spoken about the Arab Spring on the Adam Bonaa platform, and discussed civil unrest on Dr Mac-Palm’s platform, I spoke about the Arab Spring as well. When the arrests of the alleged coup makers were announced, we started discussing this same thing,” He said on Face to Face on Citi TV, with Umaru Sanda Amadu.

“While we all doubted, including a number of people, I also expressed my opinion on Adam Bonaa’s platform. I had told the whole world on the platform that I knew Dr [Mac-Palm]. I have met him once, he’s passionate about good governance. No sooner had I made that statement, than the minister posted my previous comments on civil unrest and added his own words ‘He’s way off the mark, he must be brought to order’. These are things I teach.”

Asked if he was referring to the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, he responded, “Yes exactly.” ACP Agordzo alleged that Dominic Nitiwul came after him after his comments.

“He came after me because he started this whole thing. I protested when he did that. I reported him to the administrator of the platform. The administrator contacted him, and we have it on chat. The administrator told him the platform is a free one where members express their opinions on security and therefore should stop what he was doing. Less than two weeks I was arrested.”

The senior police officer further claimed that his case started at the Defence Intelligence at Burma Camp under the supervision of Nitiwul before it was transferred to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

He dared the Defence Minister to challenge him if he felt that he was being defamed, stating that he had not had qualms with him in his life.

“He [Dominic Nitiwul] should take me on if he thinks it is flimsy, and I will prove my case. The investigation against me started at the Defence Intelligence at Burma Camp under the supervision of the same minister. Before the case was transferred to the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

He further asserted, “I don’t have any problem with him. Maybe he’s being vindictive, maybe he had something against me that I don’t know. He may not be comfortable with my opinions and decided to change my sitting place.”

ACP Benjamin Agordzo, the late Dr. Mac Palm, and eight others were arraigned in 2021 on counts of conspiracy to commit high treason and high treason.

The High Court, however, acquitted ACP Benjamin Agordzo on January 24, 2024, while six others were convicted for counts of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.

The six convicted for plotting a coup have been sentenced to death by hanging.

