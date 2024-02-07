The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has expressed optimism about the conclusion of the clause-by-clause amendment of the bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, also known as the anti-gay bill, by the end of Friday, February 9.

The House is expected to continue with the consideration of the anti-bill today, following its resumption from recess on Tuesday, February 6.

The bill seeks to criminalize LGBTQ and its related activities in Ghanaian society.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, in his opening remarks in Parliament, disclosed that the bill is anticipated to be fully amended by Friday.

“The Business Committee on February 5 programmed to have the first consideration of the bill beginning February 7, and we do anticipate that we will be able to get it to a closure by Friday [February 9].”

He also hinted that the Ghana Boundary Commission and the Ghana Hydro Power Authority bills are also at the consideration stage.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spam, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital