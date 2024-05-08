The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged the Electoral Commission (EC) to promptly address the challenges encountered during the first day of the limited voter registration exercise.

The NPP expressed concern that unresolved issues could lead to voter disenfranchisement if left unattended.

On the inaugural day of the 21-day voter registration period, various challenges were reported nationwide, particularly machine malfunctions and network challenges.

Director of Elections and Research for the NPP, Evans Nimako said the EC must do what is right to ensure that all eligible persons will be registered at the end of the exercise.

“Today is day one and it is expected that all those who are of age, the EC must come clear to us and let us know what is really happening. I mean, as I said, we can’t work out this situation where people have moved from their homes to registration centres only to be treated in this manner.

“It is the reason I am saying that the EC must walk the talk and let us know what the challenges are.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital