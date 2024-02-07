The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has stated that Mavis Hawa Koomson, the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, has called for a truce.

She is prepared to assist the association in bringing the individuals involved in the assault on Cape FM journalist, David Kobbina, during her vetting in Cape Coast, to justice.

The MP for Awutu Senya East had earlier challenged the GJA to present evidence of her involvement in the assault on David Kobbina during her vetting.

She also described the GJA’s announcement of a total media blackout on her as unfortunate and not reflective of the actual situation.

Hawa Koomson also threatened legal action against Mr. Dwumfour and the Association.

She urged them to either retract the statement about the media blackout or provide evidence proving that she was indeed involved in the assault on the journalist.

However, in an interview on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Tuesday, Mr. Dwumfour told Umaru Sanda Amadu that the MP had called and promised to meet with the association to resolve the issue.

“As we speak, we had a call from Hawa Koomson on Monday, and in fact, she is calling for a truce. Hawa Koomson has now shown interest in the case and is ready to avail herself to assist the GJA, the police, and other institutions or bodies to bring the perpetrators to book.”

“She has promised to cooperate with us, and in a few days or in the coming days, she and her team will pay us a call, and we will have a round table discussion on the way forward on how to bring the perpetrators to book,” he stated.

